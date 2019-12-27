Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. II-VI posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in II-VI by 76.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 31,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,753. II-VI has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.97.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

