Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $102.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.40 million. First Busey posted sales of $83.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $404.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $405.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $409.31 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $411.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

First Busey stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,470. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Busey by 27.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

