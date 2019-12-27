Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post $17.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $18.50 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $17.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $85.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 162,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $349,329.86. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,081 shares of company stock worth $1,790,499. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

