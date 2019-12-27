Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Eric Stickels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $204,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 128,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

