Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 296,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,495,000 after buying an additional 204,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.31. 274,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,902. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

