Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.47.

PAYC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.83. 15,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,036. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $279.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.84.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,854,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,606,000 after buying an additional 597,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 903,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 579,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.