Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 21,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.23.

Yandal Resources Company Profile (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

