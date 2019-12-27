Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 322,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

