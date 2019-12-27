Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.75 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.05.

WMGI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.95. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Tim Lanier sold 46,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,383,582.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

