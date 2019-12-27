World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Update

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

INT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 14,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 41,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,612,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,648.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $930,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $473,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 111.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

