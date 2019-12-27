WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.67, 6,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

