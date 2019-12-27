Wings Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $65,881.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.01215505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

