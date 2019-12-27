Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 2,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

