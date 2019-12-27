Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.602 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBND traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 39,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

