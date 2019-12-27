Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.32, 3,196,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,869,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on WW shares. Sidoti set a $43.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. Insiders sold a total of 27,322 shares of company stock worth $1,125,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter valued at $9,101,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

