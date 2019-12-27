Wedbush Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $284.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,288.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

