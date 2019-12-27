Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Update

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:WTRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,596. Watford has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
WTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watford presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Watford Company Profile
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
