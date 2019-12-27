Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $5.80 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $1,212.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,924,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,545,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

