Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells C$207,233.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$207,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,079,230.87.

Marty Rendall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Marty Rendall sold 10,633 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.49, for a total transaction of C$90,274.17.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.50. 128,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,126. Victoria Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.48 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on Victoria Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

