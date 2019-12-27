VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $81,063.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

