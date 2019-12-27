Verify Market Cap Reaches $76,364.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Verify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, COSS and IDEX. Verify has a market capitalization of $76,364.00 and $174.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verify has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Verify was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verify’s official website is token.verify.as

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

