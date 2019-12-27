VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Livecoin. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $653,419.00 and $314.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00085456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.82 or 0.99713668 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,360,790 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

