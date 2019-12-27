Velas (VLX) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,037,852,156 coins and its circulating supply is 1,306,769,566 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars.

