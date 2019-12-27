ValuEngine Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

