ValuEngine Downgrades Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RAVN. BidaskClub downgraded Raven Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 298.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,696,000 after buying an additional 265,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at about $5,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 102,716 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 763,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

