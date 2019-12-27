ValuEngine Downgrades CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIT. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CIT opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CIT Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,535,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,207,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,958,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,351,000 after buying an additional 117,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 841.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

