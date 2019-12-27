Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $5.36 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $548,937.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.01217515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

