Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in December

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBP. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE UBP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $19.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

