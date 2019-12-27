Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Up 2.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) shares traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74, 27,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 67,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.