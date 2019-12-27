Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.72 or 0.05877780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

