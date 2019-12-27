TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,741.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. TTC has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $37,741.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 838,944,449 coins and its circulating supply is 381,919,293 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

