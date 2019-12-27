Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

TBK stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,778,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 313,783 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.