Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the November 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

