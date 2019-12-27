Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

TCDA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 110,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. Tricida has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward J. Hejlek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $314,725.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,130,633. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tricida by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth $72,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

