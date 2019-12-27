Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

TREX traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,156. Trex has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trex by 106.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 666.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 569,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,849 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

