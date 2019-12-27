TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 1,303.1% from the November 28th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

