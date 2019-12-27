Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,331 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the average volume of 149 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

