Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Short Interest Update

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the November 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Get Total alerts:

TOT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,993. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.