Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 0.9%

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.51), 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 112,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

