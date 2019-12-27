Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.35 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, Tierion has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $18.35 million and $341,027.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00183727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.01215505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

