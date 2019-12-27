Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Short Interest Update

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 921,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 47.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 435,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,951 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 231,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

