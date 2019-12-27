Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TPL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $785.22. 20,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $684.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.25. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $466.79 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 51 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $647.54 per share, with a total value of $33,024.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,355 shares of company stock worth $882,489. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

