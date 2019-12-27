Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.81, 1,729 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

