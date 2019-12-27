Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,183. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonica will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2219 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefonica’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Macquarie raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.