TaaS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $268.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $268.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.01219069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.