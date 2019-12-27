Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Update

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,715. The stock has a market cap of $966.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Systemax has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

