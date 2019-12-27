Syscoin (SYS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $171,529.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $11.56 million and $171,529.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00564968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010012 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,246,627 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

