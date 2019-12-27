Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.54, 547,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 244,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.