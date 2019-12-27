Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 12,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Syneos Health by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 426,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $18,800,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

