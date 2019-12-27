Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. 12,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $58.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Syneos Health by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 426,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $18,800,000.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
