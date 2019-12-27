Swing 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $86.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Swing has a market capitalization of $52,195.00 and $86.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swing has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,399,530 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

